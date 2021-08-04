Today Microsoft released version v0.43.0  of their PowerToys utility,  with a number of fixes.

PowerToys include a tool to rename files, a keyboard manager and application launcher, image resizer, a keep awake utility, colour picker, a microphone muter, and more.

The update focuses mainly on stability updates and optimizations, installer updates, general bug fixes, and accessibility improvements. The changelog reads:

Changelog

  • Changed tooltip text for systray icon to be on a single line for Windows 11 compatibility.
  • Fixed escape behaviour on Color Picker so that only the fly-out is closed if active.
  • Changed URI PowerToys Run plugin to launch HTTPS by default instead of HTTP.
  • Added confirmation dialogue when system commands are executed from PowerToys Run.

General

  • New UI for sizes list view in Image Resizer settings.
  • Fixed FileInUse errors during install/update scenarios.
  • Fixed toggle switches on PowerToys run settings to display correctly.
  • Fixed header text not updating when theme colour is changed.
  • Added Name/Alt text to GIF image
  • Expanded the Report Bug tool to collect more robust diagnostic information.
  • Fixed screen reader functionality to stop announcing hidden text in settings.
  • Added Name and alt text properties to GIF images in Welcome to PowerToys window

Awake

  • Fixed bug when right-clicking menu of Awake app icon.
  • Fixed high CPU usage for timed keep awake.
  • Fixed Awake icon spamming notification tray.
  • Added telemetry to collect Awake settings and logs.

Color Picker

  • Removed private Unicode Chars in element Name properties.
  • No Class names in Name properties.
  • Added non-null bounding rectangle property.
  • Fixed colour shade numbering for screen reader.
  • Fixed focusable elements to have non-null name property.
  • Distinguished name property and LocalizedControlType from elements and their parent.
  • ControlType and LocalizedControlType are no longer both set to Custom.
  • Fixed screen reader incorrectly naming Color Picker when launched.
  • Fixed screen reader not announcing colours when navigating.

FancyZones

  • Fixed bug causing multi-monitor spanning errors.
  • Added minimum zone size limit to the settings.
  • Fixed issue where re-opened windows don’t appear in previously assigned zone.
  • Fixed excluded apps setting to save on text change instead of when leaving focus.
  • Fixed corrupt/outdated plugins load crash.
  • Fixed issue with FancyZones not working after the computer goes to sleep.
  • Added screen reader confirmation to canvas editor when new zones are added.

Keyboard Manager

  • Fixed screen reader usage bugs to increase intuitiveness.

PowerToys Run

  • Fixed crashing bug due to missing image file app.dark.png.
  • Fixed URI plugin bug with handling numeric input.
  • Improved launch performance of PowerToys run on first call.

The current version of PowerToys v0.43.0 can be found here.

via DrWindows

