Today Microsoft released version v0.43.0 of their PowerToys utility, with a number of fixes.
PowerToys include a tool to rename files, a keyboard manager and application launcher, image resizer, a keep awake utility, colour picker, a microphone muter, and more.
The update focuses mainly on stability updates and optimizations, installer updates, general bug fixes, and accessibility improvements. The changelog reads:
Changelog
- Changed tooltip text for systray icon to be on a single line for Windows 11 compatibility.
- Fixed escape behaviour on Color Picker so that only the fly-out is closed if active.
- Changed URI PowerToys Run plugin to launch HTTPS by default instead of HTTP.
- Added confirmation dialogue when system commands are executed from PowerToys Run.
General
- New UI for sizes list view in Image Resizer settings.
- Fixed FileInUse errors during install/update scenarios.
- Fixed toggle switches on PowerToys run settings to display correctly.
- Fixed header text not updating when theme colour is changed.
- Added Name/Alt text to GIF image
- Expanded the Report Bug tool to collect more robust diagnostic information.
- Fixed screen reader functionality to stop announcing hidden text in settings.
- Added Name and alt text properties to GIF images in Welcome to PowerToys window
Awake
- Fixed bug when right-clicking menu of Awake app icon.
- Fixed high CPU usage for timed keep awake.
- Fixed Awake icon spamming notification tray.
- Added telemetry to collect Awake settings and logs.
Color Picker
- Removed private Unicode Chars in element Name properties.
- No Class names in Name properties.
- Added non-null bounding rectangle property.
- Fixed colour shade numbering for screen reader.
- Fixed focusable elements to have non-null name property.
- Distinguished name property and LocalizedControlType from elements and their parent.
- ControlType and LocalizedControlType are no longer both set to Custom.
- Fixed screen reader incorrectly naming Color Picker when launched.
- Fixed screen reader not announcing colours when navigating.
FancyZones
- Fixed bug causing multi-monitor spanning errors.
- Added minimum zone size limit to the settings.
- Fixed issue where re-opened windows don’t appear in previously assigned zone.
- Fixed excluded apps setting to save on text change instead of when leaving focus.
- Fixed corrupt/outdated plugins load crash.
- Fixed issue with FancyZones not working after the computer goes to sleep.
- Added screen reader confirmation to canvas editor when new zones are added.
Keyboard Manager
- Fixed screen reader usage bugs to increase intuitiveness.
PowerToys Run
- Fixed crashing bug due to missing image file app.dark.png.
- Fixed URI plugin bug with handling numeric input.
- Improved launch performance of PowerToys run on first call.
The current version of PowerToys v0.43.0 can be found here.
via DrWindows
