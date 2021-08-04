Today Microsoft released version v0.43.0 of their PowerToys utility, with a number of fixes.

PowerToys include a tool to rename files, a keyboard manager and application launcher, image resizer, a keep awake utility, colour picker, a microphone muter, and more.

The update focuses mainly on stability updates and optimizations, installer updates, general bug fixes, and accessibility improvements. The changelog reads:

Changelog

Changed tooltip text for systray icon to be on a single line for Windows 11 compatibility.

Fixed escape behaviour on Color Picker so that only the fly-out is closed if active.

Changed URI PowerToys Run plugin to launch HTTPS by default instead of HTTP.

Added confirmation dialogue when system commands are executed from PowerToys Run.

General

New UI for sizes list view in Image Resizer settings.

Fixed FileInUse errors during install/update scenarios.

Fixed toggle switches on PowerToys run settings to display correctly.

Fixed header text not updating when theme colour is changed.

Added Name/Alt text to GIF image

Expanded the Report Bug tool to collect more robust diagnostic information.

Fixed screen reader functionality to stop announcing hidden text in settings.

Added Name and alt text properties to GIF images in Welcome to PowerToys window

Awake

Fixed bug when right-clicking menu of Awake app icon.

Fixed high CPU usage for timed keep awake.

Fixed Awake icon spamming notification tray.

Added telemetry to collect Awake settings and logs.

Color Picker

Removed private Unicode Chars in element Name properties.

No Class names in Name properties.

Added non-null bounding rectangle property.

Fixed colour shade numbering for screen reader.

Fixed focusable elements to have non-null name property.

Distinguished name property and LocalizedControlType from elements and their parent.

ControlType and LocalizedControlType are no longer both set to Custom.

Fixed screen reader incorrectly naming Color Picker when launched.

Fixed screen reader not announcing colours when navigating.

FancyZones

Fixed bug causing multi-monitor spanning errors.

Added minimum zone size limit to the settings.

Fixed issue where re-opened windows don’t appear in previously assigned zone.

Fixed excluded apps setting to save on text change instead of when leaving focus.

Fixed corrupt/outdated plugins load crash.

Fixed issue with FancyZones not working after the computer goes to sleep.

Added screen reader confirmation to canvas editor when new zones are added.

Keyboard Manager

Fixed screen reader usage bugs to increase intuitiveness.

PowerToys Run

Fixed crashing bug due to missing image file app.dark.png.

Fixed URI plugin bug with handling numeric input.

Improved launch performance of PowerToys run on first call.

The current version of PowerToys v0.43.0 can be found here.

via DrWindows