Microsoft has just released version v0.18.1 of their new PowerToys for Windows 10.
The update brings a number of fixes, which can be seen below:
- #3504 – FancyZones – Chrome tab regression
- #2259 – PowerToys Run – result / searching focus issue
- #3116 – PowerToys Run – updated term to packaged vs uwp
- #3128 – PowerToys Run – increase weight of exact match
- #3209 – PowerToys Run – Search pulling localized paths versus actual paths
- #3215 – PowerToys Run – Will not run as admin even if Runner is elevated
- #3227 – Keyboard manager – Will not run as admin even if Runner is elevated
- #3147 – Keyboard manager – Adjusted terms for remapping shortcuts to clarify which side maps to which
The earlier build, version 0.18.0 brought more than fixes – it also included 2 new utilities.
- New Utilities
- PowerToys Run, Microsoft’s new application launcher (use alt-space to activate)
- Keyboard manager, a quick easy way to remap your keyboard
- Fixed #243‘s setting issue
- Improved performance on FancyZones #1264
- Lots of bug fixes!
You can download the release at Github here.
Via Neowin
