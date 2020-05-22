Microsoft has just released version v0.18.1 of their new PowerToys for Windows 10.

The update brings a number of fixes, which can be seen below:

  • #3504 – FancyZones – Chrome tab regression
  • #2259 – PowerToys Run – result / searching focus issue
  • #3116 – PowerToys Run – updated term to packaged vs uwp
  • #3128 – PowerToys Run – increase weight of exact match
  • #3209 – PowerToys Run – Search pulling localized paths versus actual paths
  • #3215 – PowerToys Run – Will not run as admin even if Runner is elevated
  • #3227 – Keyboard manager – Will not run as admin even if Runner is elevated
  • #3147 – Keyboard manager – Adjusted terms for remapping shortcuts to clarify which side maps to which

The earlier build, version 0.18.0 brought more than fixes – it also included 2 new utilities.

  • New Utilities
    • PowerToys Run, Microsoft’s new application launcher (use alt-space to activate)
    • Keyboard manager, a quick easy way to remap your keyboard
  • Fixed #243‘s setting issue
  • Improved performance on FancyZones #1264
  • Lots of bug fixes!

You can download the release at Github here.

Via Neowin

