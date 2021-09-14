We’re about 20 days away from the release of the stable Windows 11, and before Microsoft makes the update available for everyone, the company wants all its applications to adopt the modern design. Microsoft Photos is the latest app to get a design makeover, and the same treatment is also expected to arrive on PowerToys PoweRename utility in the near future as Microsoft has started working on a new PowerRename UI to include Fluent Design.

For those unaware, PowerToys is a tool that offers a collection of utilities, taking advantage of which you can be more productive on Windows. PowerRename is a utility that helps you modify the file names of a large number of files. The tool also enables you to:

Perform a search and replace on a targeted section of file names.

Perform a regular expression rename on multiple files.

Check expected rename results in a preview window before finalizing a bulk rename.

Undo a rename operation after it is completed.

Talking about the changes coming to PowerToys PowerRename, Microsoft will add Mica material and Segoe Fluent Icons to the utility. It’ll also add logical groupings of settings. You can check out the list of changes coming to the PowerToys PowerRename utility below.

Changes coming to PowerToys PowerRename

Moving away from CheckBox only, and use other means where appropriate.

Add logical groupings of settings

Mica material and Segoe Fluent Icons!

Based on @dnknn introducing the concept of “Bookmarks”. Clicking on the button would show a jumplist of created bookmarks. Updating a setting would show a “Save as bookmark” button that allows you to name the bookmark and save it. Managing bookmarks (e.g. renaming or deleting) would happen in Settings).

Meanwhile, you can download the latest version of Microsoft PowerToys here from GitHub.

via Techdows