Microsoft launched the new PowerToys 0.73 version. What changes?

A new version of PowerToys is finally here. Billed as the PowerToys 0.73 version, Microsoft has brought a few exciting tweaks here and there, and we can’t wait to unpack them.

The Redmond-based tech giant has finally supported numpad keys in keyboard manager. Besides that, a new utility called “crop and lock” is also here, which allows you to crop a current application into a smaller window or just create a thumbnail.

“Note, with previously bound hotkeys stored in settings.json would only react to non-Numpad keys now. If a user wishes to restore the previous behavior, it could be done by manually adding another binding for the Numpad variant,” says Microsoft.

FancyZones has also been improved with code refactoring and other changes & the ImageResizer utility has been modernized with a new user interface.

In case you’re not familiar, PowerToys is a free and open-source collection of utilities for Windows. It is designed to help users customize and improve their Windows experience.

Not too long ago, Microsoft also drastically shrunk the size of this app to just 785 MB in the previous version, 0.72, besides introducing a new Value Generator plugin for PowerToys Run that creates hashes and GUID values.

Read Microsoft’s full documentation of PowerToys 0.73 on GitHub here.