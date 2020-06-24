Tencent and The Pokémon Company have teamed up to create Pokémon Unite, a team-based MOBA based on the beloved monster catching franchise.

Coming to smartphones and Nintendo Switch later this year, Pokémon Unite brings a strategical edge to the Pokémon series by creating a League of Legends-esque combat environment.

Two teams of five players are pitted against each other to catch new Pokémon, battle wild Pokémon to level up, evolve their monsters, learn new moves and hopefully have fun. Every Pokémon will have access to an ultimate Unite move that can deal devestating damage.

Check out the trailer:

