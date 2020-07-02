The Sony PlayStation brand has completely pulled away from Facebook social media platforms to protest the service’s rules regarding hate speech and misinformation.

While social media platforms such as Twitter have begun to tackle misinformation and hateful conduct on their websites, Facebook has decided not to take a stance against both forms of “content”.

PlayStation is not the first to pull out of Facebook. The increasingly important #StopHateForProfit movement has been backed by big names like Herseys, Unilever, Verizon, Levi Straus, North Face and Microsoft, the latter of which didn’t announce their departure from the platform. However, Microsoft did recently partner with the company on its Facebook Gaming platform.

“In support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign, we have globally suspended our Facebook and Instagram activity, including advertising and non-paid content, until the end of July,” PlayStation said. “We stand for working (and playing) together for good.”