PlayStation Portal Remote Player vs Steam Deck: Comparing the Specs

Sony just dropped the PlayStation Portal Remote Player, and I can’t help but feel a rush of excitement. This new handheld device is all set to change how we play PS5 games, and it’s got me hooked. But wait, there’s the Steam Deck by Valve, already turning heads in the gaming community. So, how do these two handheld beasts compare? As a gamer who’s always on the lookout for the next big thing, I’m diving into the details to pit the PlayStation Portal Remote Player against the Steam Deck. Let’s get into it and see which one comes out on top.

The PlayStation Portal Remote Player and Steam Deck are shaping up to be game-changers in the handheld gaming market. While the PlayStation Portal focuses on delivering a true PS5 experience, the Steam Deck offers the versatility of PC gaming. Both devices have their unique appeal, and the choice ultimately boils down to what you value more in your gaming experience.

PlayStation Portal vs Steam Deck [Comparison Table]

Feature PlayStation Portal Remote Player Steam Deck Display Size 8-inch LCD 1080p 7-inch 1280×800 Controls DualSense Controller Experience Thumbsticks, Touchpads, Buttons Performance 60fps gaming Custom AMD APU Connectivity Wi-Fi, 3.5MM audio jack USB-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Unique Features Virtual Touchpad, PS5 Integration SteamOS 3.0, Expandable Storage Storage Options TBD 64GB, 256GB, 512GB Price $199.99 $399, $529, $649 (depending on storage)

Whether you’re a PlayStation enthusiast or a PC gaming lover, one thing’s for sure: handheld gaming just got a whole lot more exciting. We’re also looking forward at seeing the Lenovo Legion Go in action.