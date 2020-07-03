All PlayStation Plus members can receive free in-game money in GTA Online each month until GTA V launches on the PlayStation 5 in 2021.

To be more specific, PlayStation Plus members who play GTA Online at any point during July 2020 will find GTA$1,000,000 deposited into their in-game Maze Bank account within 72 hours of playing.

Once July ends, the offer renews, meaning PlayStation Plus members just have to play again during August to earn another GTA$1,000,000 in-game, and again during September, and again in October, et cetera. This offer is valid each month until GTA Online launches on PlayStation 5 in 2021.

A paid PlayStation Plus subscription is required at all-times in order to claim your GTA$1,000,000 each month. If you lose your membership for whatever reason at any given time during the promotional period, you can no longer claim your in-game money, although it’s impossible to play GTA Online without a PlayStation Plus membership anyway.

The offer will be valid until the second half of 2021, when Grand Theft Auto V is set to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles everywhere. For more information about the PlayStation 5 port of GTA V, you can read the official PlayStation Blog post about the topic by following the link here.