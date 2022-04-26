Sony has announced that, at long last, their PlayStation 5 console finally gets variable refresh rate support this week for a handful of games.

Revealed as a feature coming to the next-gen console last month, the time is now almost finally upon us where Playstation 5 players can enjoy smoother gameplay thanks to variable refresh rate reducing visual artefacts and frame pacing issues through dynamically syncing the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output.

When the variable refresh rate toggle is turned on via the PlayStation 5’s settings menu, Sony claims that “gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced.”

As the variable refresh rate feature rolls out this week, PlayStation 5 players can look forward to enjoying this new feature in fifteen PS5 games, with more titles being fully optimized for the feature following its launch.

The current list of PlayStation 5 games that have variable refresh rate support is as follows:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

While this list of games might not be the most extensive, Sony notes in their PlayStation Blog post that “you can also choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it,” as this may still improve video quality for some unsupported titles, however, it may also cause “unexpected visual effects”.