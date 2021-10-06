After teasing its upcoming Pixel 6 series for the last couple of weeks, Google finally informed us about the official launch date yesterday. While there is a lot that makes us excited about the new Pixel 6 phones, not everyone will be able to buy them.

According to famous Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Google Pixel 6 series will be available in select countries, including the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, Taiwan. The smartphone will be available in these countries at launch, though the Mountain View company may also bring it to more markets at a later date.

Sources say that the Google Pixel 6(8GB/128GB) will cost €650, but the pricing of the 256GB variant of the smartphone is still unknown. The base model of the Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will set you back €900. The Pixel 6 Pro will also be available in various configurations, including 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6 RUMORED SPECS

Google Pixel 6 is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, in the top middle of which a single punch-hole cutout resides. It’s currently not known whether or not the display will have support for a high refresh rate. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by Google’s own Tensor chip coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone rocks a triple camera setup, a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an unknown camera, which are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera module also includes 50MP primary and 12MP Ultra-wide cameras. For taking selfies, you get a 12MP front-facing selfie camera.

Other features include dual stereo speakers, wireless charging, a 4614mAh battery, IP68 dust, and water protection, an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Meanwhile, Google is readying Pixel 6 for a launch on October 19.