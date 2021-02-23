Google launched the Pixel 5 smartphone last year in September and the company wasted no time to start working on the 5a, which will be the rightful successor to last year’s Pixel 4a. We now have some insights into what the 5a and what the smartphone will look like, thanks to leaked renders posted by renowned tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer.

According to the tipster, the Pixel 5a is the exact copy of its predecessor, the Pixel 4a. The smartphone will feature a 6.2″ OLED FHD+ flat display and will measure 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm. The display is surrounded by thin bezels and quite a large chin.

Talking about the cameras, the smartphone is said to rock a dual-camera housed in a square camera bump, though the camera resolutions are unknown at this point in time. Also, the camera bump will include a flash and what the tipster claims to be a Phase Detection Autofocus sensor. Google is using a single selfie camera located at the top left corner in a punch hole. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the resolution of the selfie camera.

Other noteworthy features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear fingerprint sensor. And that’s pretty much all that we know about the Pixel 5a as of now.

Things that we don’t, however, about the Pixel 5a are the processor that it will be based on, launch date, and the pricing. The Pixel 4a was launched in August last year, so we can expect the 5a to hit the market in that time frame.

Meanwhile, we’ll know more about the Pixel 5a as we get closer to the launch date. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated about all the latest development about 5a.