Yesterday we heard lost of detail regarding the design of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, after a CAD design from earlier in the year leaked.

According to report, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have flat stainless steel edges as well as more sharply rounded corners like the iPad Pro. Also, the devices will have iPhone 5-like flat screen design on the front. In addition to the new design, the iPhone 12 Pro Max device will have a triple camera setup on the back. Apple will also have LIDAR 3D sensor for more advanced AR capabilities, and the iPad’s Smart Connector, which would allow the device to be connected to a new generation of accessories. According to the rumours, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro will have a 64 MP main camera, improved Night mode, improved HDR, Macro mode and improved zoom capabilities.

Now Jonas Daehnert AKA PhoneDesigner has taken all the new information and rendered what the iPhone 11 Pro Max will look like exactly.

The design shows the much thinner screen bezels, square camera module, and smaller notch, which together adds up to a radically different look from before.

The above render is based on the leaked CAD files. The final version of iPhone 12 Pro Max may look different from the above image.

