Phantasy Star Online 2 PC release will be a Microsoft Store exclusive

Sega has revealed that the long-awaited English Phantasy Star Online 2 PC release will not be heading to Steam, but will instead be a Microsoft Store exclusive.

Revealed via a press release, Phantasy Star Online 2 PC will finally see its long-awaited English incarnation on Microsoft’s storefront in late May. While there were rumours that the title would finally be coming to Steam, that appears to no longer be the case.

“Players can download the free-to-play game now on the Microsoft Store,” SEGA revealed. “PSO2 will make its North American debut on PC in late May, exclusively in the Microsoft store.”

The Phantasy Star Online 2 PC release will see full cross play functionality with players who are already into the Xbox One console port. Of course, being on the Microsoft Store means that those who get into PSO2 on Microsoft’s platform will also receive Xbox Live achievements to pump up that gamerscore.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is one of the first titles to benefit from Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks system that was introduced recently. For those who play PSO2 and are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll be able to receive extra special goodies after your first log in, including an Xbox jacket and Xbox Controller accessory for their character to show off in-game. Additional Perks will be made available every month.