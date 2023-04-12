Microsoft News: PC Game Pass now officially available to 40 new countries

After bringing the PC Game Pass preview to 40 countries in February, Microsoft is now officially making the service available to all players in the locations today. According to the software company, this was made possible by the “incredible” response during the preview.

With today’s announcement, Game Pass will now be accessible in 86 countries. And in celebration of the launch, the Redmon company promised to give new members “a special welcome offer for their first three months for a limited time.” Microsoft also made sure to express gratitude toward individuals who participated in the preview. With this, it said preview players would get two free months of PC Game Pass membership, which would be automatically available in the coming days.

PC Game Pass includes access to hundreds of PC games on Windows, such as new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one and Bethesda games. It also comes with EA Play membership and Riot Games benefits, with more games continuously being added. These benefits are now available to these 40 new countries: