Microsoft is updating all of the included apps on Windows 11 to their new design language, and today Chief Product Officer Panos Panay posted a short video showing off the new, “beautifully redesigned” Photos app for Windows 11.

Pumped to share another #Windows11 first look with you – the beautifully redesigned #PhotosApp is coming soon to #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/hraNJAo9iF — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) September 7, 2021

The app features Microsoft’s fluent design with rounded corners but otherwise appears to offer no new features.

Significant design differences however include smaller controls, an improved cropping menu and easier access to the Information page.

The updated app will be rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders soon.

via onMSFT