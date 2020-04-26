OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.3/10.5.5 update to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. The new update brings no new features, but it brings a couple of bug fixes, improvements in camera smoothness and stability, improvement in video smoothness, improvement in touch sensitivity, and more. You can see the official changelog below.

OxygenOS 10.5.3 and 10.5.5 Changelog

System Optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges

Optimized the display effects

Improved video smoothness in Motion graphics smoothing

Fixed known issues and improved system stability Battery Simplified interaction experience for Bedtime mode Camera Improved accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment

Improved the smoothness and stability Network Enhanced the mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability

OxygenOS 10.5.5/10.5.3 is being rolled out to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus 6 or a 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update.

You can upgrade your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro smartphone to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.

via XDA