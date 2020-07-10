OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users. The latest update brings a couple of useful new features, lots of fixes, and improvements.

Talking about what’s new, the update brings the Android July security patch, “lap time” and “Split time” title for Stopwatch, Moments in Game Space to store gaming snapshots and screen recordings, and auto-brightness optimization. Apart from that, the update includes bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized adaptive brightness curve. The backlight brightness softer, improving user experience

Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings

Fixed the automatic pull-down issue with unlock screen in ambient display

Update Android security patch to 2020.07 Clock Newly added “Lap time” and “Split time” title for Stopwatch, the interface looking more clear-cut Game Space Newly added Moments to store gaming snapshots and screen recordings, please go to three-dot menu at upper right corner>Moments>Recent/Games to find them Messages Fixed the bug of unable to receive wireless alarm notifications within a short time despite repetitious trials Launcher Fixed the abnormal color display at the top area and button of Notes

For those not aware, OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the OxygenOS Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to go smoothly.

via Reddit