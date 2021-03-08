Last week, OnePlus made the stable version of OxygenOS 11 available for the OnePlus Nord users. But if you’re still part of the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11 beta program, you can now check for an update as OnePlus just released OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 update.

The latest Open Beta 4 update includes lots of bug fixes, Android March 2021 security patches, and no new features. The update also includes improved system stability. You can read the full official changelog.

Changelog

System Fixed the issue where Work-Life Balance does not display full information in the Quick Settings Fixed the flashback issue with the Quick Settings when enabling the Location Fixed the small probability issue that the documents in the Lockbox may disappear Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode Fixed the issue that the fast charging sound is too loud Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02 Improved system stability

File Manager Fixed the issue that the File Manager may crash when stopping the unzipping process

OnePlus Community Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the OnePlus Community when entering the Profile page



For those not aware, the OxygenOS 11 beta is not a stable build, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone, some of the known issues can be found in the official changelog above. And if you’re fine with that, you can download the OxygenOS 11 beta update on your OnePlus Nord handset. But before you proceed, make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

Those who’re currently running the Open Beta 3 update can now go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 4 update.