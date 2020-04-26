OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.3.3 update for OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The new OxygenOS brings a couple of important new features alongside improvements and bug fixes.

With the latest OxygenOS update installed, OnePlus 6 and 6T users will be able to take advantage of the VoWiFi support(for users JIO users in India) to call anyone through WiFi. It also brings the Android April Security patch update, updated CloudServices for users in India, stability improvement, and a couple of general bug fixes. You can see the official changelog.

Changelog

System Fixed the issue with a black screen randomly appearing while playing games

Updated GMS package to 2020.02

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Network updates Integrated VoLTE & VoWifi support for Telenor – Denmark

Integrated VoWifi support for RJIO – India Cloud Sync updates [India only] Updated the CloudService to Version 2.0

OxygenOS 10.3.3 is being rolled out to OnePlus 6 and 6T in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus 6 or a 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update.

You can upgrade your OnePlus 6 or 6T smartphone to the latest OxygenOS 10.3.3 update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.