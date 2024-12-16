Overwatch 2 Not Launching: Complete Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Overwatch 2 not launching has become a widespread issue after recent game updates. Players report the game failing to start, showing black screens, or crashing at startup. Most commonly, it’s due to driver issues, corrupted files, or system conflicts. This guide covers proven fixes that will get your game running again.

So, let’s get down to business!

Quick Fixes

Before trying anything else, do these steps first:

Wait about five minutes after your PC starts before launching Overwatch 2 – the game needs certain background services to initialize fully. Check your internet connection using a speed-test tool like Ookla – you need at least 30 Mbps download speed and stable ping. Run Battle.net with administrator rights by right-clicking the shortcut and selecting Run as administrator. Clear your DNS cache by opening Command Prompt and typing ipconfig /flushdns Check if Battle.net servers are down by visiting the official Blizzard X status page or a service like Downdetector. Verify your firewall isn’t blocking the game by checking Windows Security settings. Check out the list of supported video cards for Overwatch 2 straight from Blizzard. The game will not run optimally if your video card model isn’t present in the list.

Additionally, make sure you meet the system requirements:

Now, let’s move on to more detailed solutions:

When Overwatch 2 fails to launch, outdated graphics drivers often prevent the game from starting properly. Here’s how to update them:

Open Windows Settings, then go to the Windows Update option and click Check for Updates. Open Device Manager, expand Display Adapters, right-click your graphics card, and select Update driver. For NVIDIA: Open the NVIDIA app, click Drivers, and select Check for Updates. For AMD: Launch AMD Radeon Software, navigate to Updates, and install recommended drivers Restart your PC after all updates are complete.

For an automated solution, you can check out specialized software like PC HelpSoft Driver Updater. It can update your device’s drivers and keep it that way.

Download and install PC HelpSoft Driver Updater. Click Scan Now to detect outdated drivers. Select your graphics drivers from the list and click Register Now to perform the steps automatically. Alternatively, you can click Manually Update and perform the steps individually. Restart your PC when the driver update process is completed, and check to see if the game starts.

2. Run the Battle.net Repair Tool

If Overwatch 2 keeps not launching, corrupted game files might be the cause. Fix them with these steps:

Open Battle.net, and find Overwatch 2 in your game library. Click the gear icon next to Play, then select Scan and Repair. Click Begin Scan and wait for it to finish. Select Start Repair if issues are found. Launch Overwatch 2 to verify if the fix helped.

3. Reset In-Game Settings

When Overwatch 2 won’t start properly, incorrect game settings might be the culprit. Here’s how to reset them:

Open Battle.net and select Overwatch 2 from the list. Click the gear icon, select Game Settings, then choose Reset In-Game Options. Click Reset to confirm your choice. Relaunch the game to apply the default settings and see if it works.

4. Delete Battle.net Cache

Users have repeatedly confirmed that corrupted cache files often cause Overwatch 2 launch problems. Clear them easily by performing these steps:

Press Windows + R , type %ProgramData%, and press Enter to open it. Find and open the Battle.net folder at that location. Delete the Cache and Tools folders, and restart the Battle.net app. Try launching Overwatch 2 again and see if anything has changed.

5. Manage Security Software

If Overwatch 2 refuses to launch, your security software might be blocking it. Of course, the exact steps required to add an exclusion for the game will depend on the antivirus app you use. I recommend you find the company’s official webpage and follow the steps.

If you don’t have a specific antivirus installed, you can do this instead:

Open Windows Security via the Start search and select Virus & Threat Protection. Click Virus & Threat Protection, and then open the Manage settings link. Temporarily turn off Real-time protection, then launch Overwatch 2 to test it. (Note: In my case, the services are off as I use a stand-alone antivirus software). If it works, scroll down in the Virus & Threat protection settings, and choose Add or Remove Exclusions.

6. Clean Installation

If Overwatch 2 still won’t open, try re-installing the software and the game from scratch:

Open the Control Panel, select Programs and Features, and uninstall Overwatch 2 and Battle.net. Delete the remaining folders in Program Files and Program Files (x86) for both software options. Download a fresh Battle.net installer from Blizzard’s website. Install Battle.net and Overwatch 2. Launch the game to verify if the reset has worked.

7. Disable Background Programs

Other programs can prevent Overwatch 2 from launching correctly. To start, let’s close any apps that aren’t required to run the game using the Task Manager.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Under Processes, close any non-essential programs from the list (I also marked a few examples of non-essential apps in the image).

To complete this step, you’ll also need to deactivate any overlays from other software like Discord and GeForceExperience:

Open Discord, go to User Settings, and toggle off the Game Overlay option. Open the new Nvidia app, click Settings, then open the Game Overlay option, and disable the Nvidia Overlay option. Restart your PC and launch Overwatch 2 again.

These solutions should help you resolve Overwatch 2 not launching. Start with the quick fixes, then work through each solution until your game starts properly. Which method resolved your Overwatch 2 startup issues? Let me know in the comments below.