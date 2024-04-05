Over half a million users signed up for ChatGPT Enterprise, but will it ever dethrone Copilot?

Copilot (formerly Bing Chat Enterprise) vs. ChatGPT Enterprise, which one is better?

ChatGPT Enterprise arrived a little while ago last year for businesses and organizations. Since then, OpenAI, the company behind the product, has claimed that the AI-powered chatbot has seen big, big numbers in sign-ups.

During a Thursday interview with Bloomberg Business, OpenAI’s Brad Lightcap, who serves as the company’s Chief Operating officer, said that there are more than 600,000 people who’d signed up to use the Enterprise version of this popular chatbot.

ChatGPT Enterprise offers top-tier security and privacy features suitable for businesses, along with unlimited access to GPT-4 at faster speeds. It also provides extended context windows for handling longer inputs, advanced data analysis tools, customization features, and numerous additional benefits.

During the year that Lightcap describes as “the year of adoption for AI in the enterprise,” however, Microsoft also has its own AI assistant tool for businesses and organizations.

Microsoft, who also financially backs OpenAI, had first introduced Bing Chat Enterprise. They later re-branded it into Copilot to consolidate all their AI efforts under one name, which then aligns with their existing AI assistant tool for Windows. It’s like Copilot plus data protection, which has been incorporated already if you have work/school licenses: Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and/or Business Premium.

Earlier this year, Microsoft also removed the 300-seat requirement for the Copilot for the Microsoft 365 subscription plan.