Latest Outlook for Android update allows you to easily join Zoom online meetings

Microsoft yesterday released a new update for the Outlook app in Google Play Store. This new Outlook for Android update makes it easier to join online meetings.

Due to the COVID-19 situation around the world, the usage of online meetings has grown exponentially over the past few months. To help people who join online meetings regularly, Microsoft is introducing this feature. When you receive an online meeting request in the mail, Outlook will now display a Join button on events from common online meeting providers such as Zoom, WebEx, BlueJeans, and GoToMeeting. You can tap the button to easily join the meeting in the respective app.

You can download the latest Outlook for Android update here from Play Store.