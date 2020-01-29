Xbox-exclusive Metroidvania Ori and the Will of the Wisps has officially gone gold, announced developer Moon Studios.

The sequel to the amazing 2015 Ori and the Blind Forest – which recently made its way to Nintendo Switch – is rapidly approaching its launch release.

“Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone GOLD!” announced developer Moon Studios on Twitter. “A big congratulations to Moon Studios and the entire team.”

Unveiled alongside the great news was a rather gorgeous looking Collector’s Edition for the upcoming game.

Bundling together a steel book, art book, original soundtrack download, piano collection’s music CD and the game all in one gorgeously minimalist box, it looks pretty bloody beautiful! In fact, it’s probably worth it just for the artbook alone!

Ori and the Will of the Wisps has gone GOLD?! A big congratulations to Moon Studios and the entire team. Unravel Ori's destiny on March 11th by pre-ordering the gorgeous Collector’s Edition from your favorite retailers! #OritheGamehttps://t.co/0X4k52q5WM pic.twitter.com/AktsXNiMqn — Ori the Game (@OriTheGame) January 28, 2020

From the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest – the acclaimed adventure game with more than 50 awards and nominations – comes the highly-anticipated sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter towering enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel Ori’s true destiny.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be launching on March 11th on Xbox One, Xbox One X and PC. Just like every other first-party Microsoft title, the game will be launching directly into Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass PC.