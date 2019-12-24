Oracle and Microsoft expand their partnership to Canada

Oracle and Microsoft have announced an extension to their Interoperability partnership which was first announced back in June of 2019. The partnership enabled customers to run enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Azure services like Analytics and AI can be now connected with Oracle cloud services like Autonomous Database.

The global demand for running applications and databases in multi-cloud environments continues to accelerate. With the new interconnect, our Canadian customers can now take advantage of a nearly seamless cloud integration between the world’s largest enterprise cloud providers, Microsoft and Oracle. – Clay Magouyrk, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

From a technical perspective, the interconnect will mean less latency for the customers. It also supports a broader spectrum of workloads, using resources available on both sides. Microsoft and Oracle are planning to make the direct interconnect available in additional regions, including on the US West Coast, in a US Government specific region, in Asia, and in the European Union. Earlier this year, Oracle and Microsoft created an interconnect in Ashburn, Azure US East, and in London.

Via HPC Wire