A few days ago, during this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) event, OPPO announced two breakthrough technologies in high-speed flash charging. The two breakthroughs in question are the 150W SUPERVOOC with Battery Health Engine (BHE) and the 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology.

According to a recently published press release, OPPO incorporated its self-developed BHE within the new ultra-fast 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge. As a result, the battery can effortlessly maintain roughly 80% of its original capacity, even after undergoing as many as 1,600 charge cycles. This figure is double the current industry standard, which is why it’s capable of providing exceptionally fast charging alongside the battery’s health protection.

On the other hand, OPPO’s new 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology marks the latest massive technological breakthrough in the industry. In only about 9 minutes, the 240W SUPERVOOC can charge a 4,500mAh battery from 1% to 100%.

OPPO’s Chief Charging Technology Scientist Jeff Zhang said:

150W SUPERVOOC with BHE

Since it has two charge pumps, it can support up to 20V/7.5A charging.

The adapter nearly has the same size as the previous generation’s adapter because it uses gallium nitride (GaN).

The adaptor measures 58 x 57 x 30mm and weighs about 172g.

Its battery health, safety, and performance are greatly improved thanks to OPPO’s Battery Health Engine.

Battery Health Engine

It comes with two key technologies: the Smart Battery Health Algorithm and the Battery Healing Technology.

The Smart Battery Health Algorithm can detect real-time electric potential within the battery’s negative electrodes.

It ensures that dead lithium is kept to a minimum by automatically adjusting the charging currency and keeping it within a reasonable range.

Battery Healing Technology ensures that the battery’s inner system is optimized and continuously repaired.

OPPO plans on incorporating BHE into most mid-to-high-end OPPO and OnePlus devices in the long run. The 150W SUPERVOOC flash charge with BHE will launch on a OnePlus smartphone in Q2 2022.

240W SUPERVOOC