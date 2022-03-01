OnePlus recently announced 150W SuperVOOC fast-charging technology with the promise of taking the battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 15 minutes. OnePlus is also adding this fast charging technology to one of its upcoming mid-range smartphones, according to tipster Mukul Sharma.

The tipster didn’t disclose the device’s name that will get fast charging technology. However, he said that the smartphone would release by the end of May or early June. The mid-range OnePlus phone is expected to launch in India first.

Considering that mid-range OnePlus devices carry Nord branding, it can be assumed that the upcoming 150W charging phone will be a Nord phone.

Another tipster Digital Chat Station has confirmed the mysterious OnePlus phone. But apart from charging speeds, the tipster also shares some details regarding the specifications.

Here is what we know about its specifications

The rumored OnePlus phone with 150W charging tech is said to feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone’s display will feature a centrally positioned punch-hole design to house the selfie camera.

The smartphone will be powered by Dimensity 8100 chip coupled with a 4,500mAh. It’ll also have a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera.

There is another smartphone that will feature the 150W fast charging technology and that’s the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3. The GT Neo 3 is also rumored to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Like the upcoming mid-range OnePlus phone, the GT Neo 3 will also be powered by a Dimensity 8100 processor coupled with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage. You can know more about the smartphone here.