Oppo launched its first tablet in China a couple of months ago. However, the company made no announcements regarding whether it will be available outside China. But according to leaker Mukul Sharma, Oppo will release the Oppo Pad tablet in India in a couple of months.

Mukul Sharma tweeted that the Oppo Pad will launch in India at the end of June or early July. The company is also said to launch Oppo Reno 8 in India during the same timeframe.

Further, the leaker has also revealed the pricing of the Oppo Pad in India. As per Sharma, the tablet will cost between Rs. 25,000(~$328) between Rs. 30,000(~$393). Mukul Sharma is one of the few reliable leakers whom we can trust. He has a decent track record of leaking product details before their official launch.

[Exclusive] In all likelihood, OPPO Pad will launch in India by June ending/July.

The tablet will be priced around Rs 25K-Rs 30K in the country.

The OPPO Reno8 series launch will also be during the same timeframe in India.

Feel free to retweet.#OPPO #OPPOPad — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 19, 2022

Oppo Pad Specifications

The tablet features an 11-inch WQXGA display with a 2,560×1,600 pixel resolution coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480 nits brightness. The Oppo Pad tablet is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, you cannot go beyond 8GB RAM because the tablet doesn’t offer any variants beyond 8GB. However, you can get the base model, which offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.

The tablet is based on ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 11, and features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. The tablet also packs an 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Other features include support for USB Type-C audio, Quad speakers, and Dolby Atmos.

Notably, the Oppo Pad also supports the Oppo Pencil and Oppo Smart Magic keyboard, but you need to buy them separately.

Oppo Pad in India will be exactly similar to the Chinese variant, so you won’t miss anything. Meanwhile, you can let us know in the comments if you’re planning to buy it.