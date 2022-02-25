OPPO kept its promise by making its first-ever Android tablet official yesterday, February 24. However, the tablet launched exclusively in China, and the company shared no word on whether it’ll make a global presence. But based on what we saw, the tablet looks nice and offers premium specifications at a reasonable price.

Oppo Pad specifications

The tablet features an 11-inch WQXGA display with a 2,560×1,600 pixel resolution coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480 nits brightness. The Oppo Pad tablet is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, you cannot go beyond 8GB RAM because the tablet doesn’t offer any variants beyond 8GB. However, you can get the base model, which offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.

The tablet is based on ColorOS 12, which is based on Android 11, and features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. The tablet also packs an 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Other features include support for USB Type-C audio, Quad speakers, and Dolby Atmos.

Notably, the Oppo Pad also supports the Oppo Pencil and Oppo Smart Magic keyboard, but you need to buy them separately.

Oppo Pad price and availability

The tablet is priced at CNY 2,299 (around $364) for the 6GB/128GB variant, CNY 2,699 (around $427) for the 6GB/256GB variant, and CNY 2,999 (around $475) for the 8GB/256GB variant.

The Oppo Pencil costs CNY 499 (around $79), while the OPPO Smart Magnetic Keyboard is priced at CNY 399 (around $63).

Clearly, you’ll have to buy both the Pencil and the smart keyboard to take advantage of the tablet fully.

As mentioned earlier in the article, the tablet is currently available in China, with sales starting from March 3.

How many of you’re interested in the Oppo Pad tablet? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments section.