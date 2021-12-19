Opera has announced that they have brought Opera GX, their gamer-optimised browser, to the Microsoft Store on Windows 11.

Opera GX browser is built for gamers, both in design and functionality, with unique features like CPU, RAM and Network limiters to help you get the most out of both gaming and browsing.

The addition of Opera GX to the Microsoft Store means that Windows users have easier access to and more choice in picking their preferred browser. The latest version of GX also comes with native Discord and Twitch access in the sidebar as well as Razer Chroma and Corsair iCUE integration, which means you can sync reactive lighting with your browser actions. Additionally, Opera GX now includes the offline game Operius, a new arcade space shooter to play in your browser when the WiFi is out.

For Opera, the Microsoft Store is a great and relevant distribution channel and a way of reaching Windows users directly, as they can now get the Opera GX browser directly in their OS, without the need to look for it on the web. And easier access to Opera GX means users get a free, unlimited, built-in VPN and ad blocker, as well as built-in messengers and social networks in the sidebar, allowing Windows users who are into gaming to get a true browser alternative that’s designed for them.

Opera says the move was in response to the request of users that the browser be made more easily available to Windows users, and thanked Microsoft for allowing alternate browsers into the Store.

The move has been enabled by Microsoft allowing unmanaged apps in the Store, which ha also seen rivals like Firefox become available there.

The browser can by searching the Microsoft Store on Windows 11, or can still be downloaded directly from Opera here.

via SoftPedia