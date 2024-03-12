OpenAI says Elon Musk's accusations based on a "fictitious contract" that doesn't exist

The billionaire has also announced that it's opensource-ing its xAI.

OpenAI responded strongly to Elon Musk’s accusations, arguing that his claims are based on confusing and often nonsensical assumptions. The Microsoft-backed company has now officially taken the billionaire Tesla boss in a court filing in San Francisco.

As first reported by Bloomberg, the filing is OpenAI’s first legal rebuttal to Musk’s lawsuit, in which he alleged that the company had veered off course from its original mission and become influenced by Microsoft, its main investor.

OpenAI emphasized that it did not breach any agreement with Musk because there was no formal agreement between them, as stated in Musk’s own complaint. Additionally, OpenAI disputed Musk’s allegations in a memo to staff and a recent blog post.

The dispute between Musk and OpenAI has been ongoing for some time, with Musk previously advocating for OpenAI to be part of Tesla and expressing concerns about its collaboration with Microsoft.

OpenAI’s lawyers also suggested that Musk’s lawsuit might be an attempt to gain access to OpenAI’s technology through pretrial discovery, urging the court to treat the case as complex due to its technical nature and potential impact on AI development.

The billionaire, who owns X (formerly known as Twitter), has also announced that it’s opensource-ing its xAI following the ongoing legal battle.