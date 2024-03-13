OpenAI-powered Figure 01 Humanoid Robot Is Super Impressive

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Last month, Figure, a leader in general-purpose humanoid robotics, secured $675 million in Series B funding, with investments from titans including Microsoft, OpenAI Startup Fund, NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos (Bezos Expeditions), and more. This substantial funding will be used for Figure’s AI training, robotics manufacturing, engineering talent acquisition, and commercial deployment initiatives. Along with the funding, Figure also announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI. The partnership aims to develop cutting-edge AI models for humanoid robots, fusing OpenAI’s research prowess with Figure’s robotics expertise.

Today, Figure posted an impressive video of Figure 01 humanoid robot. Standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 132 pounds, Figure 01 is a humanoid robot with incredible potential. It can carry up to 44 pounds and move at a speed of 1.2 meters per second (approximately 2.7 miles per hour).

Using the power of OpenAI’s large language models, Figure 01 can now have full conversations with people. Since OpenAI models also support multi-modal input, they provide high-level visual and language intelligence to Figure 01. Figure neural networks deliver fast, low-level, dexterous robot actions. You can check out the demo video below.

As you can see in the video above, Figure 01 can now understand what’s there in the scene and respond to your voice (speech-to-speech reasoning).

Figure envisions a world where billions of human-like robots assist in workplaces and homes. Their goal is to address tasks that humans may not want to do due to a shortage of available workers.