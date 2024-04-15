OpenAI finally launched its Japanese office, appointed AWS Japan boss as its CEO

OpenAI welcomed Tadao Nagasaki as the President for its Japanese operation

Home » News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rafly Gilang 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Key notes

  • OpenAI expands to Tokyo, Japan, its third international office after London and Dublin.
  • Tadao Nagasaki, formerly of AWS Japan, appointed president of the new branch.
  • OpenAI promises a custom GPT-4 model for Japanese, aiming for broader API release in the future.

After weeks of rumor, Microsoft-backed OpenAI has now launched yet another international office, now expanding in Tokyo, Japan. Bloomberg had first exclusively detailed the news in late March this year, and it’s OpenAI’s third overseas branch after London and Dublin.

In Monday’s announcement, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, says that it’s appointed Tadao Nagasaki to be the president of the new branch. Nagasaki worked at Amazon Web Service (AWS) Japan and had previously managed to welcome 2.26 trillion Japanese yen (approx. 14,6 trillion USD) investment into the country’s cloud infrastructure earlier this year.

The company also promises an optimized experience for local businesses and enterprises to try out a GPT-4 custom model specifically for the Japanese language. Hailed as a cost-effective and faster model, it can translate and summarize Japanese text.

“We plan to release the custom model more broadly in the API in the coming months,” says Altman.

Over the past year, the city has gradually provided ChatGPT access to almost all city employees, and 80% have reported increases in productivity,” the announcement further reads.

Just last week, Microsoft, OpenAI’s number-one financial backer, also opened its AI office in the UK and started hiring talents for the new seat. The new Microsoft AI Hub in London is expected to be a part of Microsoft’s new AI organization that was launched last month. 

Rafly Gilang

Rafly Gilang Shield

Tech Reporter

Rafly is a reporter with years of journalistic experience, ranging from technology, business, social, and culture. Currently reporting news on Microsoft-related products, tech, and AI on Windows Report and MSPowerUser. Got a tip? Send it to [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *