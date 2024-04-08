Microsoft announces new AI hub in London to further advance AI research

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Last month, Microsoft created the new Microsoft AI organization for furthering advancements in the company’s AI products, including Copilot in Windows 11 and 10. And the software giant has taken another month to scout and finalize its plans to open Microsoft AI Hub in London, where the company will now develop “state-of-the-art language models and their supporting infrastructure”, and “world-class tooling for foundation models”.

The Microsoft AI organization is led by DeepMind and Inflection co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, but the new AI hub in London will be headed by Jordan Hoffmann. Hoffman previously served in important roles at Inflection and DeepMind. “Microsoft AI London will drive pioneering work to advance state-of-the-art language models and their supporting infrastructure, and to create world-class tooling for foundation models, collaborating closely with our AI teams across Microsoft and with our partners, including OpenAI,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

The announcement of the new AI hub is good news for not only people who are excited about the future of Microsoft’s AI products but also AI experts in the UK looking for jobs at Microsoft. The Redmond-based tech firm will hire “exceptional individuals who want to work on the most interesting and challenging AI questions of our time”.

In the announcement post, Microsoft also emphasizes its commitment to the UK, which is home to the Microsoft Research Cambridge lab. It also highlighted the recently-announced £2.5 billion investment to upskill the U.K. workforce for the AI era and reiterated its commitment to bringing 20,000 of the most advanced GPUs to build the infrastructure to power the AI economy in the country.