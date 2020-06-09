Yesterday, we posted some key pieces of information about the OnePlus’ upcoming affordable flagship smartphone. The smartphone was rumored to be called OnePlus Z, but now, according to a cryptic tweet posted by famous tipster Max J., the official name for the smartphone, in all likelihood, will be OnePlus Nord.

Z? I don't know that device, sorry — Max J. (@MaxJmb) June 8, 2020

If true, this would be OnePlus new name scheme. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company will continue to make affordable flagships to reach out to more customers, which means that we’ll see 2nd Gen OnePlus Nord next year.

OnePlus Nord is rumored to feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery and will have support for 30W fast charging. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming OnePlus Z. The smartphone will rely on Snapdragon 765 for processing power and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone will have three triple camera setup on the back, 64MP being the main camera, while the 16MP could be an ultra-wide lens, and the 2MP camera might either be a depth sensor, or it could be a macro shooter. For taking selfies, you get a 16MP front-facing hole punch camera.

The smartphone will be available at a price point of Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India and according to sources close to the development, OnePlus Nord will officially be launched on July 10 in India.