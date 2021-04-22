A few weeks ago, the OnePlus launched its first-ever smartwatch, simply called OnePlus Watch. The smartwatch, however, didn’t get as much praise as the company would’ve liked. Instead, many gadget reviewers gave it a thumbs down by labeling it as one of the worst products from OnePlus. On the bright side, however, many of the issues that can be found on the smartwatch can be fixed with software updates, and the company has already taken the first step in that direction by releasing an update for the OnePlus Watch.

The first update carries the software version number B.40 and includes no new features. The update, however, does include improved GPS performance, improved accuracy of activity tracking, optimized heart rate monitoring algorithm, improved raise-to-wake function, general bug fixes, and system stability improvement. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog:

Improved GPS performance

Improved accuracy of activity tracking (walking and running)

Optimized heart rate monitoring algorithm

Enabled notification app icons for the most frequently used apps

Improved raise-to-wake function

Optimized notification syncing algorithm

Fixed some known bugs

Improved system stability

It’s worth noting that the first update will currently available for users in the USA and Canada, but the company confirms that it’ll be available in other parts of the world in the coming days.

OnePlus also promises that it will add multiple new features to its smartwatch through upcoming software updates. AI watch face, Always-on display, 12-hour time format are some of the exciting as well as useful features that are coming to the OnePlus Watch via future updates. Unfortunately, the company didn’t give us a timeline as to when these features will be made available for the general public.

Meanwhile, if you’re an OnePlus Watch user, let’s know what issues you’re facing currently. Sound off in the comments section below.