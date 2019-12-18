After releasing the OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update back in November, OnePlus is now rolling out the Android 10-based OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones.

The new update brings the Android November Security patch along with improvement in system stability. And if you’re in India, you’ll now be able to use the OnePlus Care app on your OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T smartphone. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Added the notch area display options under Settings>Display>Notch display>Hide the notch area Updated the GMS Package Updated Android security patch to 2019.11 Improved system stability and general bug fixes

OnePlus Care (India only) Sign up to get rewards, premium experience, and exclusive offers



Before you go ahead and start the download, make sure your OnePlus 6/6T has at least 3GB of available storage space and the battery level is above 30 percent. Another important point note here is that installing an open beta update means that you won’t receive stable OTAs until, of course, you choose to flash a stable build. If you want to go ahead and download the Android 10 Beta build you can do so by clicking on the below links.

If you’re already running the Open Beta 1 update, you’ll need to check for an update by going to the Settings> System> System updates to install the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update.