OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.9 update to the OnePlus Nord N10 smartphone. The update carries the version number 10.5.9.BE89BA in Europe and 10.5.9.BE86AA? in North America and includes no new features. On the bright side, the update includes the Android January 2021 security patch, improved network stability, optimized power consumption. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized power consumption Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Network Further improved network stability



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus Nord N10, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.