OnePlus is now pushing a new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus Nord smartphones. Carrying a version number OxygenOS 11.1.1.3, the update adds no new feature, but it does include general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Talking about what’s new in the update, the OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 adds the latest Android May 2021 security patch, improvement to the power Wi-Fi connection, improved system stability, and a lot of fixes. You can read the full official changelog in detail below.

Changelog

System Fixed the issue that the card coupon is not available as a widget Fixed the issue that missed calls are marked as call answered on another device in call logs Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Network Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection

Camera Fixed the abnormal preview display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode Fixed the issue that Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact Fixed the frame drops issue with videos taken by Camera Fixed the occasional issue that Flash effect may fail in some scenarios Fixed the delay issue when switching to the front camera under Time-lapse mode

File Manager Fixed abnormal display issue while copying files to OTG storage



The update is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning you may not get the update today. And if that’s the case, you should wait patiently for a few more days. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord users can manually check for the OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Before you install the update on your OnePlus Nord smartphone, make sure that the battery level of your smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.