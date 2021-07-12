OnePlus is now pushing a new OxygenOS update to its OnePlus Nord smartphones. Carrying a version number OxygenOS 11.1.4.4, the update adds no new feature, but it does include battery life improvements, the Android June security patch, general bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog in detail below.

Changelog

System Extended battery life Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios Fixed the issue of delayed notifications Fixed the overheating issue in certain scenarios Updated Android security patch to 2021.06



The update is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning you may not get the update today. And if that’s the case, you should wait patiently for a few more days. Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord users can manually check for the OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Before you install the update on your OnePlus Nord smartphone, make sure that the battery level of your smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.