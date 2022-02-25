OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be the company’s new budget Nord phone, according to various sources. Earlier this month, we reported the smartphone could only be available for users in India. We’re yet to hear from more sources as to whether it’ll be limited to India, but before that, tipster Yogesh Yadav has shared some exciting details about the smartphone’s design (via Pricebaba).

The tipster has shared a schematic of the back of the upcoming Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone. Based on what we see in the schematic, the smartphone features a rectangular camera bump, which houses three cameras and an LED. The smartphone is more rounded than square and has the power key on the left side. The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner, though it’s not exactly clear whether the scanner is under the display.

The design of the front part of the Nord CE 2 Lite is something that many you may be wanting to see, but the tipster has no details on that. However, there is a possibility that Nord CE 2 Lite will feature a punch-hole design to make room for the front camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite rumored specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will reportedly feature a 6.59-inch Full HD fluid display. Powering the smartphone will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G coupled with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

Talking about the cameras, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a triple camera setup on the rear end, which consists of a 64MP primary lens along with two 2MP lenses. Users will get a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will pack a 5000mAh battery with up to 33W fast charging support. It’s likely to be based on Android 12-based on OxygenOS 12.

RELEASE DATE, PRICE, AND AVAILABILITY

We currently don’t have much information about the exact release date of the new Nord smartphone, but since the leaks have started surfacing on the internet, it shouldn’t take much longer to make an official announcement about the launch. We don’t have concrete information about the price and availability either.

However, it’s being said that the smartphone will be “India first.” This could mean either it’ll launch in India first or it’ll be limited to Indian markets only. Whatever the case may be, we’ll keep you updated about all the latest leaks related to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G as and when they appear on the internet, so stay tuned.