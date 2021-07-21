OnePlus is going to hold an event tomorrow, July 22, to launch OnePlus Nord and its new earbuds OnePlus Buds Pro. And just a day before the launch of the upcoming Nord smartphone, we’ve got to know some exciting details about the upcoming smartphone.

According to leaked renders published by popular tipster Evan Blass, OnePlus Nord 2 will also be available in Red alongside Grey Sierra, Blue Haze, Green Woods. The renders give us no new information except for the fact that it’ll be available in Red. However, OnePlus may not make the Red color option available at launch, instead, the Shenzhen tech company might release it at a later date. Either way, you can check out the OnePlus Nord 2 in Red color option below.

ONEPLUS NORD 2 LEAKED SPECIFICATIONS

As we said in one of our previous posts, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset coupled with an 8GB/12GB of RAM. It’s worth noting that Dimensity 1200 AI chipset is different than the regular Dimensity 1200 as the former has some exclusive AI features that cannot be found in the latter.

It will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 90 Hz. The smartphone will be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB.

Talking about the camera, the Nord 2 will have a triple camera setup at the back — a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with 8MP and 2MP sensors. For taking selfies, the Nord 2 will use a 32MP front camera. Interestingly enough, OnePlus Nord 2 is settling on the three rear cameras, unlike its predecessor, which has four back cameras.

Previous leaks suggest that the Nord 2 will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a charging speed of 30W or 65W and is likely to offer Android 11 out of the box.

ONEPLUS NORD 2 PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The base model(8GB/128GB) will cost Rs. 31,999(~$429) in India, while the 12/256GB variant will be priced at Rs.34,999(~$470). It’ll be available only in Europe and India.