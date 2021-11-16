OnePlus announced the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone for India and Europe a few months ago, and now the company is rolling out the November 2021 security patch to the smartphone via a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number DN2101_11_A.13 for the Indian variant and DN2103_11_A.12 for the European variant Nord 2.

Besides the latest security patch, the update includes system stability improvements, reduced power consumption, better gaming experience, general bug fixes, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Further reduced system power consumption Optimized the back-end management to offer better gaming experience Updated Android security patch to 2021.11 Improved the stability and fixed known issues

Network Optimized the VoWifi and ViLTE experience Optimized network connection stability



However, it’s worth noting that the update may not be available for every Nord 2 user from today, so you should wait for a few more days to get it on your smartphone. Also, you can manually check for an update on any OnePlus smartphone just by navigating to Settings > System > System updates.