OnePlus earlier announced that the company will be making its appearance for the first time at CES. Rumors were circulating that said the company might launch a smartwatch and earbuds at the CES event. Putting all the rumors to rest, in a press release, OnePlus has confirmed that it will showcase a concept phone called Concept One.

“The name itself, Concept One, is a clear promise that this device is only the first in a series to come and shows OnePlus’ commitment to applied, innovative technology — bringing users an ever smoother, faster, and more ‘burdenless’ experience,” read an excerpt of the release.

“The OnePlus Concept One, demonstrates a vision of both new technology and alternate design approach for the future of smartphones.”

While we don’t know much about the concept smartphone, it’s being said that the company might showcase a foldable phone, or it might also unveil a smartphone with a wraparound display, like the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha smartphone.

What do you think about the mysterious OnePlus Concept One smartphone? What will it look like? Do some guesswork in the comments section below.

via Androidauthority