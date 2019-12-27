OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently claimed that OnePlus 8 phones, which are expected to release in the month of May next year, will be the ‘Most beautiful’. The company is going to launch three different smartphones with the OnePlus 8 branding — OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite. The design and specs of the trio have already been leaked and while whether or not the design is the most beautiful as CEO Pete Lau stated is debatable, people have loved the design of the OnePlus 8 phones.

Leaked renders of OnePlus 8 Pro suggested a punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in the leaked renders of the OnePlus 8, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro will have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options — 128, 256GB and 512GB. OnePlus 8 Lite, on the other hand, will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 SoC coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite are expected to come with 4,000mAh batteries with 30W fast charging technology, while the OnePlus 8 Pro will have 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging technology.

