OnePlus 9R has started to get November 2021 security patch with OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update. The update also adds system stability improvements and general bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android security patch to 2021.11



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using the OnePlus 9R, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.

via XDA