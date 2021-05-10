OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are now getting the OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update, adding the Android May 2021 security patch, and much more.

The new OxygenOS update brings improved camera performance, charging performance improvements, network, and Wi-Fi stability improvements, general bug fixes. The update, however, doesn’t include any new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved charging performance

Fixed the small probability lagging issue of

keyboard

keyboard Fixed known issues and improved system

stability

stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.05 Camera Improved the HDR effect in some shooting

scenes

scenes Improved the white balance performance of

the rear camera Network Improved the stability of network

Communication

Communication Improved the performance of Wi-Fi

connection

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus 9/ 9Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.