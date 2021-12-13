OnePlus 9 RT was originally launched in China back in October, and rumors were rife that these new products would go official in India in November. The rumors turned out to be false as the company hasn’t brought it to the Indian markets yet. And what’s worse is that the Shenzhen tech firm has reportedly delayed the OnePlus 9 RT in India.

According to famous tipster Max Jambor, people in India will have to wait a little longer for OnePlus to announce the OnePlus 9 RT in the country. However, the tipster shared nothing that explains the reasons behind the delay.

The OnePlus 9 RT support page recently went live on the OnePlus India website, and it’s being said that the official announcement could happen as early as this month. But if Max’s claims are true, people in India won’t get the chance to get their hands on the smartphone this month. Unfortunately, the tipster didn’t share anything about the exact launch date.

And if that didn’t create enough confusion, some sources are claiming that OnePlus will use a different moniker for the same phone in India. Rumor has it that the OnePlus 9 RT may be called OnePlus 9R in India.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will reportedly showcase its new flagship phone OnePlus 10 Pro on January 5. The flagship phone is expected to debut in China first.

ONEPLUS 9 RT rumored SPECS

OnePlus 9 RT is equipped with Snapdragon 888 chipset, Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display, UFS 3.1 storage, Sony IMX766 sensor, 4,500 mAh battery, 65W fast charging, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, under-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2. The smartphone gets benefits from a 50 MP main camera, 16 MP wide-angle, 2 MP macro, and 16 MP selfie camera. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 60 fps, while the front camera can record 1080p at 30 fps.

According to rumors, the OnePlus RT could be priced between INR 40,000 to INR 44,000 in India.