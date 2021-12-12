OnePlus has no plans to release a new phone this month, but the Shenzhen tech giant appears to be ready to bring the OnePlus 9 RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 to India. Popular Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has recently spotted the OnePlus 9 RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 support pages on the OnePlus India website, which is a major hint that both the products will debut in India in a few days.

OnePlus 9 RT was supposed to be limited to India and China, but the company is yet to bring it to India. Both the 9 RT and Buds Z2 were originally launched in China back in October, and rumors were rife that these new products would go official in India next month. But the company had different plans. And now that the support pages are live, we’re hopeful that we will see the OnePlus 9R successor and the new earbuds in Indian markets very soon.

There appears to be some confusion over the official name of the new Official OnePlus phone. While it’s called OnePlus 9 RT in China, the company is rumored to use a different moniker for the same phone in India. Rumor has it that the smartphone may be called OnePlus 9R in India.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will reportedly showcase its new flagship phone OnePlus 10 Pro on January 5. The flagship phone is expected to debut in China first.

And since OnePlus will be busy talking about the OnePlus 10 series, we’re expecting the company to launch the OnePlus 9 RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 before January 5.

ONEPLUS 9 RT rumored SPECS

OnePlus 9 RT is equipped with Snapdragon 888 chipset, Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display, UFS 3.1 storage, Sony IMX766 sensor, 4,500 mAh battery, 65W fast charging, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, under-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2. The smartphone gets benefits from a 50 MP main camera, 16 MP wide-angle, 2 MP macro, and 16 MP selfie camera. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 60 fps, while the front camera can record 1080p at 30 fps.

According to rumors, the OnePlus RT could be priced between INR 40,000 to INR 44,000 in India.