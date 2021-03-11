As we’re approaching the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series, we’re getting to know more and more about the flagship smartphone. Both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have visited the Geekbench website, revealing the benchmark scores and a few other details.

On Geekbench 5, the OnePlus 9 Pro with a model number LE2125 managed to get a single-score score of 1123 and a multi-core score of 3416. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 managed to get 1120 on the single-core test and 3630 on the multi-core test.

Gallery

The Geekbench listing also reveals a few other key pieces of information. The listing reveals the OnePlus 9 series will be based on the recently launched Snapdragon 888 and will run Android 11 out of the box. Additionally, it confirms that both OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will have a 12GB RAM variant.

However, we already know pretty much all the things that the Geekbench listing just revealed. In fact, we know pretty all the details about the specs of the smartphone, thanks to previous leaks. Yesterday, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also shared some details about the camera of the OnePlus 9 series. You can know all the latest developments about the company’s upcoming flagship here.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 9 series alongside its first-ever smartwatch on March 23.

via TechDroider