OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T are now getting Files by Google, Android October 2021 security patch, system stability improvements, and bug fixes with the latest OxygenOS update.

OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T have started getting OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 and OxygenOS 11.0.10.10/11.0.11.11 respectively. The update includes no new feature except the addition of the Files app, which helps you find files faster with search and simple browsing. You can read the full official change below.

Changelog

System Added the Files by Google, find files faster with search and simple browsing Updated Android security patch to 2021.10 Improved system stability Fixed known issues



OnePlus is rolling out these OxygenOS updates in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using a OnePlus 8/8 Pro/8T, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.

via XDA